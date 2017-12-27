Chargers' Adrian Phillips: No practice Wednesday
Phillips (ankle) missed practice Wednesday.
Phillips' absence from practice comes with little to no surprise after he injured his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Jets. He still has practice Thursday and Friday to prove his health in advance of Sunday's season finale against the Raiders.
