Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Nursing ankle injury
Phillips left Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury.
It remains relatively unclear as to how serious of an ankle injury Phillips is nursing. With Phillips currently sidelines, look for Tre Boston to witness a growth in playing time.
