Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Posts second INT of season
Phillips had two tackles (one solo) and one interception against the Browns on Sunday.
Phillips played 51 defensive snaps (81 percent) as the Chargers often played with three safeties on the field. The fourth-year pro made his interception against the Browns, who have coughed the ball up 30 times this season, so fantasy owners shouldn't buy too much into this performance. However, he will have a Week 14 matchup with the Redskins, who turned it over 20 times so far, including four times in Week 13.
