Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Questionable for Week 7
Phillips (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
A depth contributor in the secondary for the Chargers, Phillips won't warrant much attention in IDP formats even if he's able to clear the concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's contest.
