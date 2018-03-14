Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Re-signs with Chargers
Phillips (ankle) re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
A seldom used safety throughout his first three seasons, Phillips was an integral part of the team's defensive plans as the 2017 campaign progressed, seeing at least 40 snaps in eight of the final 10 games. Doubling as a box safety in Gus Bradley's defensive scheme, the 25-year-old easily set a career high in tackles (63) and figures to reprise a similar role next year.
