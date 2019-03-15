Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Remaining with Chargers
Phillips (arm) signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips has played every game of his NFL career with the Chargers since going undrafted out of Texas in 2014. The 26-year-old accumulated 94 tackles, nine defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble last season, in addition to a league-leading 19 special teams tackles. He'll be a key piece in the Chargers' secondary 2019.
