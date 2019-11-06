Coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that Phillips is still wearing a cast for his fractured forearm, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Phillips sustained the injury during Week 2 and has since been on injured reserve, but Lynn did say that "he's getting close" to a return. The 27-year-old is eligible to return from IR in Week 11, but that seems unlikely if he's still wearing the cast within two weeks of that game. The Chargers then have their bye in Week 12, so a return for the following contest -- Dec. 1 at Denver -- could still be a realistic possibility.