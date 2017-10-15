Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Sustains neck injury Sunday
Phillips is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders with a neck injury.
Phillips appeared to collide with teammate Jatavis Brown when converging on a tackle and subsequently exited with the neck injury. Rayshawn Jenkins would likely see an increased workload if Phillips is unable to return, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power.
