Phillips racked up 12 solo tackles in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Phillips' rise in playing time has coincided with the Chargers tendency to use their safeties more, often times subbing out their secondary linebackers to give more speed against the run. While the approach hasn't always been successful, it's been a boon for IDP owners wise enough to take advantage, with Phillips and Jahleel Addae (eight tackles) seeing more opportunities in recent week. With the Chargers on a bye next week, Phillips will get a chance to continue the trend in Week 10 against the Jaguars.