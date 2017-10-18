Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Under concussion protocol
Coach Anthony Lynn said that Phillips (neck) is under concussion protocol.
This isn't very surprising considering Phillips sustained a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Raiders. Fortunately, since the Chargers play at home this weekend, he has a little extra time to clear protocol than he would've had his team been set to take off for a different city Saturday.
