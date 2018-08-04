Phillips (ankle) participated in team drills during Friday's practice, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Phillips appeared back in full form Friday, breaking up a would-be touchdown pass. The 26-year-old has a full preseason of first-team reps ahead of him, so staying healthy will be the No. 1 priority. He accrued 63 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in a situational role last season, and logging starter snap counts could propel him to be a solid IDP option.

