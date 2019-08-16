Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Working with first team
Phillips worked with the first-team defense at strong safety during Friday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
With news surfacing Friday that Derwin James suffered a foot injury that could cost him "a significant amount of time," Phillips has stepped into his starting strong safety spot. With James' injury likely carrying into the regular season, Phillips is in line to take on a significant role in the Chargers' secondary.
