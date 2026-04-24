The Chargers selected Mesidor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

Mesidor (6-foot-3, 259 pounds) turned 25 earlier this April and didn't log any pre-draft athletic testing, but his production at Miami (FL) and West Virginia was strong enough to still project him as an NFL starter. Mesidor logged 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 15 games last year, and he was a starter immediately upon arriving at West Virginia in 2020. The Chargers likely view Mesidor as their long-term replacement for Khalil Mack.