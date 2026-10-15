The Chargers placed Ingold on injured reserve Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

Per Noah Furtado of The Athletic, Ingold wasn't included on the Chargers' initial Week 6 injury report Wednesday before being a late addition on account of the shoulder issue. He'll be sidelined for at least the next four games, making him ineligible to play until Week 11 versus the Jets on Nov. 22. The fullback hadn't logged any carries and recorded three receptions for 35 yards on four targets through Los Angeles' first five games.