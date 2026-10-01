Ingold finished with three receptions for 35 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Bills.

Ingold hadn't received any touches in the first two games of the season, but he saw a surprising amount of involvement as an underneath target during the Week 3 loss. With snap shares of at least 38 percent in every game thus far, Ingold plays more frequently than the typical fullback, but he's utilized as a blocker first and foremost and can't be counted on to regularly contribute as a pass catcher.