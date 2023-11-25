The Chargers elevated Erickson to the active roster Saturday.

Erickson was called up from the Chargers' practice squad for Week 10 against the Packers and played 51 of 65 offensive snaps, which was third among the team's wideout corps behind Keenan Allen (61) and Quentin Johnston (56). This is the third time Erickson has been elevated from the practice squad, which means the Chargers would have to sign him to the active roster if the team wants him to play again after Sunday's contest against the Ravens.