Erickson caught two of his five targets for 29 yards in the 13-12 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The 31-year-old joined the active roster in Week 11 and after injuries to Joshua Palmer (knee) and Keenan Allen (heel) somewhat miraculously emerged as the team's top target finishing with 16 receptions for 232 yards, each higher figures than his past three seasons combined. It's safe to say the veteran won't be a highly sought after free agent despite the positive small sample size, but it's possible Erickson could at least make a preseason roster given his special teams acumen.