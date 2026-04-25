The Chargers selected Harkey in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Harkey (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) started at right tackle for Texas State in 2024 and for Oregon in 2025, but his first challenge at the NFL level will be to adjust to a positional move inside. The Chargers are relatively deep at guard behind Trevor Penning and 2026 second-rounder Jake Slaughter, with Cole Strange, Kayode Awosika, Ben Cleveland, Branson Taylor, fellow 2026 sixth-round pick Logan Taylor and Harkey all slated to vie for opportunities this offseason.