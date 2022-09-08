site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Cleared from injury report
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2022
Gilman (undisclosed) is not on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Gilman missed the Chargers' preseason finale against the Saints, but he'll be ready to suit up Sunday against the Raiders. The third-year pro's availability will be a boost to the special teams unit, and also bolster Los Angeles' secondary depth.
