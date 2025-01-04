The Chargers activated Gilman (hamstring), who remains questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Las Vegas, off injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Gilman had been on IR since Nov. 30 due to a hamstring injury. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. Gilman's activation means he could play Sunday against the Raiders, but if he doesn't suit up, Tony Jefferson may log another start at safety.
More News
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Set to return to practice•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Lands on IR due to hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Ruled out for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Nabs pick vs. Browns•