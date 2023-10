Gilman (heel) is considered doubtful to face Dallas on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Gilman missed Week 4 against Las Vegas due to the heel issue, and the Chargers' subsequent bye week doesn't appear to have afforded him enough time to recover. The starting safety was unable to practice at all this week, so it's not certain that he'll be able to return for Week 7 against Kansas City. Gilman could again be replaced as a starter by Raheem Layne on Monday.