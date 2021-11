Gilman (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of the Chargers' Week 9 matchup with the Eagles.

Gilman was a non-participant at practice all week, so even being considered doubtful feels optimistic. Still, the team will wait to see if he can turn things around with his ankle before kickoff Sunday. Should he indeed get ruled out, look for Trey Marshall to see some extra reps providing depth at strong safety behind Derwin James.