Gilman (knee) was not included on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.

Gilman missed practice in mid-August while nursing a knee contusion. However, the 5-foot-10 free safety should now be a full-go to begin his age-26 season. Gilman accrued a career-high 58 tackles, three passes defended and one interception while playing all 17 games for the Chargers last season, and he's slated to start alongside star safety Derwin James in 2023.