Gilman registered 73 tackles (49 solo), 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 14 games with the Chargers during the 2023 season.

The starting safety spot alongside standout Derwin James has proven to be quite lucrative in past years, with Adrian Phillips and Rayshawn Jenkins getting favorable contracts from other teams after stints in the Los Angeles secondary. It's possible Gilman, who finally earned a starting spot in his fourth season in the NFL, could be the next in that unheralded lineage after the 26-year-old broke out with a 73-tackle season in 2024. Gilman held off 2022 third-round pick JT Woods for a starting role coming out of the preseason and never relinquished his spot on the depth chart, despite missing a few games due to injury early in the season. Gilman will join a host of Chargers starters entering the offseason as unrestricted free agents, and it's unclear how the new regime will prioritize retaining those players in the midst of a difficult salary-cap situation.