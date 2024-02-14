Gilman registered 73 tackles (49 solo), 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 14 games with the Chargers last season.

The safety opposite Derwin James has been a lucrative position in past years with Adrian Phillips and Rayshawn Jenkins emerging as key contributors for other teams after stints as rotational options in Los Angeles. It's possible Gilman, who finally earned a starting spot in his fourth season in the NFL, could be the next in that unheralded lineage after the 26-year-old broke out with a nearly 100-tackle season. There was some thought JT Woods, a 2022 third-round pick, would take over as the starting safety to begin the year, but Gilman almost immediately grabbed the job during the preseason and never really relinquished it despite missing a few games due to injury in the beginning of the year. Gilman will join a host of Chargers starters entering the offseason as unrestricted free agents and it's unclear how the new regime will prioritize retaining said players, especially staring at a a difficult cap situation.