Gilman is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a heel injury.

Gilman was a non-participant at practice for consecutive days to start the week before logging a limited workload Friday. With Derwin James (hamstring) doubtful and JT Woods (undisclosed) ruled out, the Bolts are already looking thin in the secondary. Thus, Gilman should see a heavy workload at safety if he ultimately gets the green light.