Gilman is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a heel injury.
Gilman was a non-participant at practice for consecutive days to start the week before logging a limited workload Friday. With Derwin James (hamstring) doubtful and JT Woods (undisclosed) ruled out, the Bolts are already looking thin in the secondary. Thus, Gilman should see a heavy workload at safety if he ultimately gets the green light.
More News
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Dodges Week 1 injury report•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Nursing knee bruise•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Records eight tackles Sunday•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Logs double-digit stops•
-
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Picks off first pass of season•