Gilman tallied 11 tackles (nine solo) in the 36-34 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The safety played all 67 defensive snaps and was routinely asked to make tackles deep in the Los Angeles secondary as the Dolphins constantly moved the ball through the air. Safeties Gilman, Pro Bowler Derwin James and rookie third-round pick JT Woods all finished among the top five in tackles following Sunday's contest highlighting a unit that has often been used incredibly fluidly under head coach Brandon Staley.