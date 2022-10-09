Gilman is starting at safety next to Derwin James during warmups ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Gilman has been operating as the third safety who only comes in during dime and nickel packages when James moves to the slot, but it appears he'll get the starting nod over Nasir Adderley, who figures to handle Gilman's usual responsibilities. Through four appearances, Gilman has recorded just three tackles across 48 defensive snaps, but he's in line for a much larger role in Week 5.