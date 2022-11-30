Gilman recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.

Gilman logged his most productive outing the 2022 campaign while finishing as the Chargers' leading tackler against Arizona. The 25-year-old played every defensive snap for the first time this season while starting in place of free safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), who was inactive Week 12. Gilman recorded 23 tackles and one interception, and played 168 of his 356 snaps on defense over the first 10 games of the year, so he'll likely fall back into a limited role on defense if Adderley returns for next Sunday's game against Las Vegas.