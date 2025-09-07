Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Looks ready to take step forward
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilman recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs.
Gilman led all Chargers' defenders in total snaps, including 61 defensive snaps with seven additional on special teams. He also led the team in stops while serving as the primary free safety. Gilman has a career-high of 73 tackles, so he could be in line for increased production in 2025.
