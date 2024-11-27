Gilman (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Gilman played 40 defensive snaps and logged one pass defense during the Chargers' 30-23 loss to the Ravens this past Monday. However, the fifth-year safety may have picked up a hamstring injury in the process, which forced him to be sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Gilman will have two more chances this week to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
