Gilman has been sidelined at practice this week due to a knee contusion, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gilman is slated to start at free safety for the Chargers this season. He played in all 17 games during the 2022 campaign and started five of them. Expect the Chargers to err on the side of caution with the 25-year-old in order to ensure his health for Week 1. Thus, his status for Sunday's exhibition matchup with the Saints is certainly in question.