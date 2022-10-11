Gilman recorded seven tackles (four solo), one interception and one pass defense during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Gilman had previously been operating as the third safety who only comes in during dime and nickel packages when Derwin James moved to the slot. However, Gilman switched roles with starting safety Nasir Adderley in Week 5 and made the most of his opportunity by finishing second on the team in tackles and picking off his first pass of the season. Gilman's strong play will likely earn him another start against the Broncos in Week 6.