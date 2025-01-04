Gilman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Gilman missed the Chargers' last five games due to a knee injury that was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve in late November. He returned to practice Wednesday and logged an LP/LP/FP practice log throughout the week. Gilman would need to be activated from IR in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale.
