Gilman finished with eight tackles (four solo) in a Week 15 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Gilman's tackle total was second on the Chargers in the victory behind Drue Tranquill's 10. Gilman logged 100 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps for the third time in his past four games, with his eight stops Sunday ranking as his second-most this season. However, the third-year safety may see his opportunities decrease Week 16 if Derwin James (quadriceps) is able to return to action.