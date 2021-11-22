site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Ruled out against Steelers
Gilman (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Gilman didn't practice this week due to a quad injury, and he'll officially be unavailable Sunday night. Trey Marshall should serve as the primary depth option at safety.
