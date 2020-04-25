Chargers' Alohi Gilman: Snagged by LAC

The Chargers selected Gilman in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

As a two-year starter at Notre Dame, Gilman showcased above average toughness and on-field intelligence, allowing him to thrive as a strong safety despite lacking top-end speed (4.60 40-yard dash). The 5-foot-11, 201-pound 22-year-old could find success as a special-teams contributor and situational coverage option with the Changers, but he's facing long odds to carve out a regular role in the secondary.