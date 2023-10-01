Gilman (heel) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
Gilman logged a limited session Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, but he'll still miss his first game of the season. Derwin James (hamstring) and JT Woods (undisclosed) are also out, so Raheem Layne, Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley are candidates for increased roles in the secondary.
