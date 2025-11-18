Johnson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson logged four of Los Angeles' 48 offensive snaps Sunday in a loss to Jacksonville. He carried twice for eight yards and didn't catch his only target. Johnson's elevation came as a result of Jaret Patterson having already been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times this season. The Chargers are on bye in Week 12, and rookie RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) could be back for Week 13 if he's activated off IR. With that being said, Kimani Vidal is currently the only healthy RB on the Chargers' active roster, so Johnson could get his third elevation at some point before the end of the campaign even if Hampton suits up two Sundays from now.