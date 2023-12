Ogbongbemiga didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue.

The extent of Ogbongbemiga's injury isn't clear, but given his DNP on Wednesday and the nature of hamstring injuries, there's a chance he'll be unable to suit up Sunday against the Broncos. The third-year linebacker has played in all 12 of Los Angeles' games this season but has primarily seen work on special teams, logging just five defensive snaps, four of which came in Week 2 versus the Titans.