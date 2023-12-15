site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Inactive Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
The linebacker was estimated as a limited participant in walkthroughs throughout the week leading up to the game. Ogbongbemiga has played on only five defensive snaps in 2023.
