Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Bills.

Ogbongbemiga was a full participant in Thursday's practice after practicing in limited fashion in the two previous sessions. The veteran has played just five defensive snaps in the 12 games he's appeared in this season. Ogbongbemiga is on track to make his return after missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old should operate in depth role at linebacker and as a contributor on special teams.