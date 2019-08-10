Chargers' Andre Patton: Able to practice Saturday
Patton (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Both Patton and Travis Benjamin returned to practice Saturday after absences related to an undisclosed injury, so it's fair to suggest neither were serious. The 25-year-old is one of a number of receivers competing for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart behind Keenan Allen (undisclosed), Mike Williams and Benjamin.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.