Chargers' Andre Patton: Able to practice Saturday

Patton (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Both Patton and Travis Benjamin returned to practice Saturday after absences related to an undisclosed injury, so it's fair to suggest neither were serious. The 25-year-old is one of a number of receivers competing for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart behind Keenan Allen (undisclosed), Mike Williams and Benjamin.

