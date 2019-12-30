Play

Patton finished the 2019 season with six catches for 56 yards across 13 games.

It's hardly a pivotal final stat line, but with Travis Benjamin (quad) all but assumed to be an offseason cap casualty, Patton figures to be the de-facto No. 3 receiver behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams next year. A two-year practice squad member, Patton still has a ways to go in order to be a relevant fantasy option, but that could change should the Chargers move away from quarterback Philip Rivers, and offensive funnel that essentially featured just five players --- Allen, Williams, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry --- the entire season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories