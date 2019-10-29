Chargers' Andre Patton: Another targetless game
Patton failed to log a target in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Bears.
While Patton's snap count has continued to increase, the former Rutgers receiver was unable to receive a look from Philip Rivers for the second consecutive week, as the quarterback placed an emphasis on getting the ball into the hands of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry. Patton's fantasy upside will continue to depend on the health of the wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.
