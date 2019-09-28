The Chargers promoted Patton to the active roster Saturday.

With Mike Williams (knee) ruled out and Travis Benjamin (hip) considered doubtful, Patton was brought up and could have a role on offense against the lowly Dolphins. Patton is expected to line up as the No. 4 receiver behind Keenan Allen, Geremy Davis and Dontrelle Inman.

