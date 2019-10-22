Patton did not record a target in the loss Sunday to the Titans.

Patton and fellow depth receiver Geremy Davis both saw 20-plus offensive snaps Sunday, but neither managed to earn the attention from quarterback Philip Rivers, who instead opted to focus on Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry to the tune of 33 targets. Both Patton and Davis' fantasy upside remain severely dependent on the health of the quartet above them.