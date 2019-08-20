Chargers' Andre Patton: Catches lone touchdown pass

Patton caught four of his five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Saints.

While Patton caught the sole touchdown, his competition for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart -- Artavis Scott -- led the team in receiving with a four-reception, 64-yard afternoon. As a result, neither Patton or Scott have seemingly separated themselves at the position, but it does appear both seem to have an edge over Geremy Davis who was presumably ahead of the duo entering training camp.