Chargers' Andre Patton: Catches two passes
Patton caught two of his four targets for 22 yards in the 30-10 win over Miami on Sunday.
Activated off the practice squad late last week, Patton was forced into an offensive role after Dontrelle Inman's (quad) second half injury. It remains to be if Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip), who were ruled out prior to Sunday's game, will be available next week, but it's entirely possible Patton could wind on the active roster regardless considering the plethora of injuries to the team's skill positions.
