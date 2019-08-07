Chargers' Andre Patton: Could be game-time decision
Patton (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Both Patton and wide receiver Travis Benjamin were surprisingly held out of practice Tuesday with undisclosed injuries. It's a less than ideal situation for the 25-year-old considering he's in the midst of a fierce battle with Geremy Davis, Artavis Scott and Justice Liggins for what is projected to be one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Should he miss Thursday's contest, don't be surprised to see Malachi Dupre on the field more as a result. The third-year wide receiver was signed last Wednesday and has reportedly been in impressive in his limited time with the Chargers.
